2014 Mercedes-Benz Slk 350 R172 My14 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 2D Convertible

2014 Mercedes-Benz Slk 350 R172 My14 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Slk 350. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1565 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2450 mm
Height 1301 mm
Length 4134 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1540 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1855 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 315 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 194 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 194 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/35 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
VIN Number Wdd1724482F000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany