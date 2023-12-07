Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Slk 350. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mercedes-Benz Slk 350 R172 My15 3.5L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2450 mm
|Height
|1301 mm
|Length
|4134 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1540 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1855 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|315 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|194 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|194 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd1724482F000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Protection System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Impact Protection
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $880
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $3,200
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,900
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $3,800
- Dynamic Handling Package - $3,000
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,850
- Leather Trim Special - $1,900
- Power Sunroof - $4,550
- Sunroof - $1,750
- Premium Sound System - $1,760
- Wood Grain Trim - $1,100