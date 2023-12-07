Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Vito 122Cdi Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mercedes-Benz Vito 122Cdi Lwb My14 3.0L Diesel 4D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1277 mm
|Ground Clearance
|146 mm
|Wheelbase
|3430 mm
|Height
|1900 mm
|Length
|5223 mm
|Width
|1901 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1920 kg
|Gcm
|4940 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2940 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1020 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|226 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|226 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wdf63960523000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sliding Side Door
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $575
- Barn Doors - $595
- Metallic Paint - $1,947
- Window Pack - $1,620
Current Mercedes-Benz Vito pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$57,700
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$62,600
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$60,000
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$64,900
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$65,700
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$70,600
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$68,000
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$72,900
|Vs20 116 Cdi RWD Tourer 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,400
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$64,480
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$69,950
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$67,002
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$72,470
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$73,427
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$78,877
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,948
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$81,399
|Vs20 116 Cdi RWD Tourer 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$78,515