Specifications for the 2014 Mini Cooper D Countryman Chilli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mini Cooper D Countryman Chilli R60 My13 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1559 mm
|Ground Clearance
|149 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1561 mm
|Length
|4097 mm
|Width
|1789 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1310 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|115 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|115 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwzd320%0W000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- Heated Front Seats - $520
- Leather Trim Special - $2,550
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $620
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Rear Spoiler - $300
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $200
- Satellite Navigation - $2,550
- Sports Suspension - $440
- Xenon Headlights - $1,200