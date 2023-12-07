WhichCar
2014 Mini Cooper D Countryman R60 My13 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon

2014 Mini Cooper D Countryman R60 My13 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2014 Mini Cooper D Countryman. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1554 mm
Tracking Rear 1559 mm
Ground Clearance 149 mm
Wheelbase 2595 mm
Height 1561 mm
Length 4097 mm
Width 1789 mm
Kerb Weight 1310 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1780 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 115 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 115 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwzd320%0W000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom