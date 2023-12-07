Specifications for the 2014 Mini Cooper Sd All4 Countryman. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mini Cooper Sd All4 Countryman R60 My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|149 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1561 mm
|Length
|4110 mm
|Width
|1789 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1880 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|460 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|305 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwzd720%0Wk26912
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Styling Pack
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Headlights - $400
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,700
- Comfort Access System - $900
- City Pack - $1,000
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $385
- Heated Front Seats - $490
- John Cooper Works Performance - $3,380
- Leather Trim - $1,100
- Leather Trim Special - $1,500
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Metallic Paint Special - $400
- Protective Glazing - $350
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Sports Suspension - $440
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display - $450