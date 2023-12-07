Specifications for the 2014 Mitsubishi I-Miev My12. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mitsubishi I-Miev My12 Electric 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1310 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1270 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1610 mm
|Length
|3395 mm
|Width
|1475 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1100 kg
|Air Pollution
|10
|Green House
|10
|Green House Overall
|5
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|49 kW
|Front Tyre
|145/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|4X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, De Dion Axle, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|In Boot Compartment On Rhs
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Jmbldha3Wcu123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Traction Control System