2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Cj My14 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Cj My14 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 4510 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1595 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2040 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 445 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 243 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 243 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 366 Nm
Makimum Power 217 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 7000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jmfsncz4A9U123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan