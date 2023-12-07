Specifications for the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage Ls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage Ls La 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1415 mm
|Ground Clearance
|158 mm
|Wheelbase
|2450 mm
|Height
|1500 mm
|Length
|3710 mm
|Width
|1665 mm
|Kerb Weight
|890 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|CO2 Emissions
|115 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|115 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|100 Nm
|Makimum Power
|57 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmaxna03Aeh000011
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control