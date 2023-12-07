Specifications for the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage Ls Pop Green Plus Pack. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage Ls Pop Green Plus Pack La 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1415 mm
|Ground Clearance
|158 mm
|Wheelbase
|2450 mm
|Height
|1500 mm
|Length
|3710 mm
|Width
|1665 mm
|Kerb Weight
|890 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|115 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|115 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|100 Nm
|Makimum Power
|57 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmaxna03Aeh000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control