Specifications for the 2014 Mitsubishi Pajero Exceed Lwb (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mitsubishi Pajero Exceed Lwb (4X4) Nw My14 3.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Sports Mod
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2780 mm
|Height
|1900 mm
|Length
|4900 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2347 kg
|Gcm
|6030 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3030 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|683 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|88 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|239 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|239 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|441 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Jmflnv98Wbj123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Diff Locks
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495