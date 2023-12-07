Specifications for the 2014 Mitsubishi Pajero Vr-X Lwb (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mitsubishi Pajero Vr-X Lwb (4X4) Nw My14 3.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Sports Mod
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2780 mm
|Height
|1900 mm
|Length
|4900 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2325 kg
|Gcm
|6030 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3030 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|706 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|88 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|239 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|239 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|441 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Jmflnv98Wbj123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Diff Locks
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495
- Satellite Navigation - $2,300