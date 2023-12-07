Specifications for the 2014 Nissan 370Z Z34 My14. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Nissan 370Z Z34 My14 3.7L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1325 mm
|Length
|4250 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1565 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1885 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|257 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|257 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5200
|Maxiumum Torque
|363 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn12Aaz34A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495