2014 Nissan Almera St N17 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Nissan Almera St N17 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2014 Nissan Almera St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2590 mm
Height 1505 mm
Length 4425 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1024 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 41 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 139 Nm
Makimum Power 75 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R15
Rear Tyre 185/65 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5X15
Rear Rim Size 5.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Mntbban17A0123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Thailand