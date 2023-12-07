Specifications for the 2014 Nissan Almera Ti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Nissan Almera Ti N17 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1480 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2590 mm
|Height
|1505 mm
|Length
|4425 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1036 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|41 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|139 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mntbban17A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495