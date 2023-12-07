WhichCar
2014 Nissan Altima Ti-S L33 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Nissan Altima Ti-S L33 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2014 Nissan Altima Ti-S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2775 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4885 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1536 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2045 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 216 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 216 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 312 Nm
Makimum Power 183 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Mntbaal33A0000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Thailand