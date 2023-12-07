WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Dualis
  4. +2 St (4X2)

2014 Nissan Dualis +2 St (4X2) J10 My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

88b61a0a/2014 nissan dualis 2 st 4x2 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 0569017b
2014 Nissan Dualis +2 St (4X2) J10 My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission Cvt Auto 6 Speed Sequen
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2014 Nissan Dualis +2 St (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Nissan Dualis News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 193 mm
Wheelbase 2765 mm
Height 1646 mm
Length 4541 mm
Width 1783 mm
Kerb Weight 1476 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2215 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 685 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 739 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 199 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 198 Nm
Makimum Power 102 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sjnjbaj10A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Japan