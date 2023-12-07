WhichCar
2014 Nissan Dualis Ti-L (4X2) J10 My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2014 Nissan Dualis Ti-L (4X2) J10 My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2014 Nissan Dualis Ti-L (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2630 mm
Height 1606 mm
Length 4330 mm
Width 1783 mm
Kerb Weight 1450 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1960 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 685 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 192 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 198 Nm
Makimum Power 102 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R18
Rear Tyre 215/55 R18
Front Rim Size 6.5X18
Rear Rim Size 6.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut, Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Multi-Link System, Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sjnfbaj10A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Japan