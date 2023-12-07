WhichCar
2014 Nissan Maxima 350 Ti J32 My11 Series 3 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Nissan Maxima 350 Ti J32 My11 Series 3 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2014 Nissan Maxima 350 Ti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2775 mm
Height 1485 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1795 mm
Kerb Weight 1576 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 504 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 243 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 243 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 326 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Mntbbuj32A0123456
Country Manufactured Japan