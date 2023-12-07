Specifications for the 2014 Nissan Pulsar Sss. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Nissan Pulsar Sss C12 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1530 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|137 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1520 mm
|Length
|4295 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|187 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|187 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mntfcac12A0000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495