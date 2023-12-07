WhichCar
2014 Nissan Pulsar St-L B17 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Nissan Pulsar St-L B17 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2014 Nissan Pulsar St-L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1520 mm
Length 4610 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 1240 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1740 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 160 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 174 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R16
Rear Tyre 195/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Mntbaab17A0123456
Country Manufactured Thailand