2014 Peugeot 208 Gti 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2014 Peugeot 208 Gti 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2014 Peugeot 208 Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1476 mm
Tracking Rear 1478 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2538 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 3962 mm
Width 1739 mm
Kerb Weight 1133 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1150 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 139 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 139 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1700
Maxiumum Torque 275 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.0X17
Rear Rim Size 7.0X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3Ca5Fu8&W123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France