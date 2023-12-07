WhichCar
2014 Peugeot 5008 Active 2.0 Hdi 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2014 Peugeot 5008 Active 2.0 Hdi 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2014 Peugeot 5008 Active 2.0 Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1531 mm
Tracking Rear 1567 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2727 mm
Height 1647 mm
Length 4529 mm
Width 1837 mm
Kerb Weight 1694 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 164 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Vf30Erhhacs123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured France

