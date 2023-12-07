Specifications for the 2014 Peugeot 508 GT Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Peugeot 508 GT Hdi My15 2.2L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1587 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|137 mm
|Wheelbase
|2817 mm
|Height
|1456 mm
|Length
|4792 mm
|Width
|1853 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1540 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1875 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|150 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|150 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Vf38D4Hla&L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Headlights
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights On Warning
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats Special
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800
Current Peugeot 508 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Phev 4D Fastback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$78,300
|GT Phev 4D Sportwagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$79,600
|GT Phev 4D Fastback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$76,700
|GT Phev 4D Sportwagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$77,900
|GT Phev 4D Fastback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$81,610
|GT Phev 4D Sportwagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$82,915