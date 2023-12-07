Specifications for the 2014 Peugeot Expert 2.0 Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Peugeot Expert 2.0 Hdi G9P My13 2.0L Diesel 3D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1562 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1596 mm
|Ground Clearance
|148 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1942 mm
|Length
|5135 mm
|Width
|1986 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1744 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2932 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1202 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|179 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Panhard Rod, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Xtrhkh00000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $360
- Metallic Paint - $790
Current Peugeot Expert pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,900
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$44,700
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$45,200
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$42,100
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,000
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,000
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$35,900
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$41,200
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$41,700
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,800
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,300
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$39,600
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$43,490
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$49,990
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$50,490
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$46,990
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$52,490
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,990