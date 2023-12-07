WhichCar
2014 Peugeot Expert 2.0 Hdi G9P My13 2.0L Diesel 3D Van

2014 Peugeot Expert 2.0 Hdi G9P My13 2.0L Diesel 3D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2014 Peugeot Expert 2.0 Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1562 mm
Tracking Rear 1596 mm
Ground Clearance 148 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1942 mm
Length 5135 mm
Width 1986 mm
Kerb Weight 1744 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2932 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1202 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Panhard Rod, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side On B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3Xtrhkh00000011
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured France

