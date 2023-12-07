Specifications for the 2014 Porsche Cayenne Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Series 2 My14 4.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1647 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1661 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2895 mm
|Height
|1702 mm
|Length
|4846 mm
|Width
|1939 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2245 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2880 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|635 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|287 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|287 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|368 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|On Floor Well In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz92Zbla12345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $2,150
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $5,880
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,790
- Carbon Fibre Brakes - $19,990
- Lane Change Warning - $1,540
- Leather Trim Special - $3,390
- Metallic Paint Special - $5,990
- Protective Glazing - $2,990
- Roof Racks - $1,350
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $7,980
- Side Steps - $2,750
- Towbar - $2,190
- Television - $3,390
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,550
- Voice Recognition System - $1,090
Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|9Ya My24 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$135,200
|9Yb My24 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$143,000
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$175,000
|S 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$183,800
|E-Hybrid 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$150,700
|E-Hybrid 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$156,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$173,800
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$180,500
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$281,200
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$289,800
|Turbo GT 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$355,600
