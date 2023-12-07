WhichCar
  2. Range Rover
  3. Range Rover
  4. Sport 3.0 Sdv6 Se

2014 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 Sdv6 Se Lw 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2014 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 Sdv6 Se Lw 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2014 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 Sdv6 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1690 mm
Tracking Rear 1685 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2923 mm
Height 1780 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2052 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 900 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 180 g/km
CO2 Urban 230 g/km
CO2 Combined 199 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 215 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R20
Rear Tyre 255/55 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Salwa2Ke0Ea000011
Country Manufactured United Kingdom