WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Rav4
  4. Gx (4X4)

2014 Toyota Rav4 Gx (4X4) Ala49R 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

2014 Toyota Rav4 Gx (4X4) Ala49R 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2014 Toyota Rav4 Gx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Rav4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 176 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1715 mm
Length 4570 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1640 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2190 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R17
Rear Tyre 225/65 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtmdarev605123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Rav4 pricing and specs

Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon 2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $46,300
Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon 2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD $52,300
Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $56,500
Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon 2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD $61,200
Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon 2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $56,300