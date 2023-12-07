Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi420 Highline (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi420 Highline (4X4) 2H My13 2.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1661 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1658 mm
|Ground Clearance
|230 mm
|Wheelbase
|3095 mm
|Height
|1834 mm
|Length
|5254 mm
|Width
|1944 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2080 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|960 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|219 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|219 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz2Hzb8123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Argentina
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Sports Bar
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Side Steps
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $490
