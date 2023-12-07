Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Amarok Tsi 300 Runner Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Amarok Tsi 300 Runner Se 2H My13 2.0L Petrol C/Chas
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1647 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1644 mm
|Ground Clearance
|230 mm
|Wheelbase
|3095 mm
|Height
|1820 mm
|Length
|5181 mm
|Width
|1944 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1729 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1311 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|226 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|226 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|205 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz2Hzca123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Argentina
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Aluminium Tray
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $990
- Cruise Control - $590
- Diff Locks - $790
- Metallic Paint - $490
