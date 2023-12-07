Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Crewvan Tdi250. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Crewvan Tdi250 2K My14 1.6L Diesel 5D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1534 mm
|Ground Clearance
|156 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1823 mm
|Length
|4406 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1589 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2280 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|710 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|691 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4400
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Luggage Compartment
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz2Kzbx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Wing Doors
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sliding Side Door
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $490
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,690
- Cruise Control - $890
- Fog Lights - Front - $490
- Metallic Paint - $790
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $590
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $390
- Satellite Navigation - $3,690
- Side & Head Airbags - $890
- Premium Sound System - $390
- One Tonne Suspension - $690
- Window Pack - $790