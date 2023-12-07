Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi250. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi250 2K My15 1.6L Diesel 5D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1538 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|3006 mm
|Height
|1836 mm
|Length
|4876 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1460 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2310 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|710 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|800 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|152 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|152 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4400
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Luggage Compartment
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz2Kzbx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Wing Doors
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sliding Side Door
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $490
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,690
- Fog Lights - Front - $490
- Metallic Paint - $790
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $590
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $390
- Satellite Navigation - $3,690
- Side & Head Airbags - $890
- Premium Sound System - $390
- One Tonne Suspension - $690
- Window Pack - $1,290