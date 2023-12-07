WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Caddy
  4. Maxi Tdi250 Bluemotion

2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi250 Bluemotion 2K My13 1.6L Diesel 5D Van

2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi250 Bluemotion 2K My13 1.6L Diesel 5D Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi250 Bluemotion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Caddy News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1531 mm
Tracking Rear 1538 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 3006 mm
Height 1836 mm
Length 4876 mm
Width 1794 mm
Kerb Weight 1460 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2310 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 710 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 800 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 136 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 136 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4400
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 75 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R15
Rear Tyre 205/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Drive Side Luggage Compartment
Compliance Location Pass Side Luggage Compartment
VIN Number Wv1Zzz2Kzbx123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Germany