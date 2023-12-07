Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi250 Bluemotion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi250 Bluemotion 2K My13 1.6L Diesel 5D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1538 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|3006 mm
|Height
|1836 mm
|Length
|4876 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1460 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2310 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|710 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|800 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|136 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|136 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4400
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Luggage Compartment
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz2Kzbx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $490
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,690
- Fog Lights - Front - $490
- Metallic Paint - $790
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $590
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $390
- Satellite Navigation - $3,690
- Side & Head Airbags - $890
- Premium Sound System - $390
- One Tonne Suspension - $690
- Window Pack - $1,290