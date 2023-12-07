Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi320 Comfortline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi320 Comfortline 2K My15 2.0L Diesel 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1538 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|3006 mm
|Height
|1861 mm
|Length
|4876 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1668 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2380 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|710 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|712 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kzbx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sliding Side Door
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $490
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $790
- Heated Front Seats - $590
- Metallic Paint - $790
- Satellite Navigation - $2,990