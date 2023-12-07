Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi320 Comfortline 4 Mtn. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tdi320 Comfortline 4 Mtn 2K My13 2.0L Diesel 5D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1538 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|3006 mm
|Height
|1893 mm
|Length
|4876 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1746 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2415 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|710 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|669 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|177 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|177 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kzbx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $490
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $790
- Heated Front Seats - $590
- Metallic Paint - $790
- Satellite Navigation - $2,990