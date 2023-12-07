WhichCar
2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tsi175 2K My15 1.2L Petrol 5D Van

2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tsi175 2K My15 1.2L Petrol 5D Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Tsi175. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1531 mm
Tracking Rear 1538 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 3006 mm
Height 1836 mm
Length 4876 mm
Width 1794 mm
Kerb Weight 1313 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2233 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 670 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 850 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 158 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 158 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1550
Maxiumum Torque 175 Nm
Makimum Power 77 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R15
Rear Tyre 205/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Drive Side Luggage Compartment
Compliance Location Pass Side Luggage Compartment
VIN Number Wv1Zzz2Kzbx123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Germany