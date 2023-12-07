Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Caddy Tsi160 Runner Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Caddy Tsi160 Runner Se 2K My13 1.2L Petrol 3D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1534 mm
|Ground Clearance
|156 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1823 mm
|Length
|4406 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1239 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2089 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|670 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|780 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|63 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Luggage Compartment
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz2Kzbx123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $490
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,690
- Cruise Control - $890
- Fog Lights - Front - $490
- Metallic Paint - $790
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $590
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $390
- Satellite Navigation - $3,690
- Side & Head Airbags - $890
- Premium Sound System - $390
- One Tonne Suspension - $690
- Window Pack - $790