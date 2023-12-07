WhichCar
2014 Volkswagen Golf 110 TDI Highline Au My14 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2014 Volkswagen Golf 110 TDI Highline Au My14 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Golf 110 TDI Highline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1538 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 142 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1491 mm
Length 4349 mm
Width 1799 mm
Kerb Weight 1326 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 129 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 129 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvwzzzauzd*123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

