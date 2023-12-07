Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 118 Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Jetta 118 Tsi 1Km My14 1.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1538 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1535 mm
|Ground Clearance
|137 mm
|Wheelbase
|2633 mm
|Height
|1473 mm
|Length
|4744 mm
|Width
|1778 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1337 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|680 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|150 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|150 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Middle Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Kzam000011
|Country Manufactured
|Mexico
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500