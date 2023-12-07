Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Passat Alltrack. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Passat Alltrack 3C My14 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2711 mm
|Height
|1550 mm
|Length
|4881 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1704 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Czb*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $1,650
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- CCI & CWAB Pack - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Power front seats - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Sports pack - $2,800
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $3,300
