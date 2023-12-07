Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Polo Trendline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Polo Trendline 6R My14.5 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1465 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1456 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2456 mm
|Height
|1500 mm
|Length
|4064 mm
|Width
|1682 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1068 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|142 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|142 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|132 Nm
|Makimum Power
|63 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz6Rza*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- Comfort Pack - $900
- Metallic Paint - $500
