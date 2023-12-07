Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI 4Xmotion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI 4Xmotion 7P My14 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1656 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1676 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2904 mm
|Height
|1742 mm
|Length
|4898 mm
|Width
|1965 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2210 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2890 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|680 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|196 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|196 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Front Air Suspension, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzz7Pz#D123456
|Country Manufactured
|Slovakia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Comfort Pack - $4,500
- Driver Assist Pack - $5,400
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - $3,000
- Sports pack - $1,000
- Premium Sound System - $2,900
Current Volkswagen Touareg pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$87,000
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,600
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$105,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$86,100
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$113,400
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$89,240
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$117,540
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,240