Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI 4Xmotion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI 4Xmotion 7P My14.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1656 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1676 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2904 mm
|Height
|1742 mm
|Length
|4898 mm
|Width
|1965 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2210 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2890 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|680 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|196 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|196 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Front Air Suspension, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzz7Pz#D123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Slovakia
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Comfort Pack - $4,500
- Driver Assist Pack - $5,400
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - $3,000
- Sports pack - $1,000
- Premium Sound System - $2,900
Current Volkswagen Touareg pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$87,000
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,600
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$105,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$86,100
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$113,400
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$89,240
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$117,540
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,240