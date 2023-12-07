WhichCar
2014 Volkswagen Transporter TDI 400 Lwb Mid 4Motion T5 My14 2.0L Diesel Van

2014 Volkswagen Transporter TDI 400 Lwb Mid 4Motion T5 My14 2.0L Diesel Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Transporter TDI 400 Lwb Mid 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 3400 mm
Height 2176 mm
Length 5292 mm
Width 1904 mm
Kerb Weight 1980 kg
Gcm 5000 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1020 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 232 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 232 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R17
Rear Tyre 235/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.0X17
Rear Rim Size 7.0X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv2Zzz7Hza*123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Germany