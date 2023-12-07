Specifications for the 2014 Volkswagen Transporter TDI 400 Lwb Mid 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volkswagen Transporter TDI 400 Lwb Mid 4Motion T5 My14 2.0L Diesel Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|3400 mm
|Height
|2176 mm
|Length
|5292 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1980 kg
|Gcm
|5000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1020 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|232 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|232 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz7Hza*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sliding Side Door
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Barn Doors - $490
- Cruise Control - $490
- Fog Lights - Front - $590
- Lane Departure Warning - $2,890
- Metallic Paint - $1,190
- Reversing Camera - $1,890
- Side & Head Airbags - $690