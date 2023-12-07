WhichCar
2014 Volvo S60 T5 Luxury F My15 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Volvo S60 T5 Luxury F My15 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2014 Volvo S60 T5 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1588 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2776 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 4628 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1664 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2070 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 118 g/km
CO2 Urban 202 g/km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Fs4732B1000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden

