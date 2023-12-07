WhichCar
2014 Volvo V40 D4 Cross Country M My15 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2014 Volvo V40 D4 Cross Country M My15 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2014 Volvo V40 D4 Cross Country. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1546 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2647 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4370 mm
Width 1857 mm
Kerb Weight 1561 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2040 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 480 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
CO2 Emissions 118 g/km
Fuel Economy City 4.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 118 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4250
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Mz5550E2123456
Country Manufactured Sweden