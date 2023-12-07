Specifications for the 2014 Volvo V40 D4 Kinetic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volvo V40 D4 Kinetic M 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1546 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1536 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2647 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4369 mm
|Width
|1783 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1455 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|128 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|128 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Mv5550D2123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Pedestrian
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,725
- Driver Alert System - $2,075
- Driver Alert System Plus - $6,250
- Heated Front Seats - $325
- Heated Rear Seats - $525
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $325
- Lane Change Warning - $1,275
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Power front seat Passenger - $2,075
- Power Sunroof - $2,650
- Satellite Navigation - $4,175
- Premium Sound System - $1,500
- Sports Suspension - $1,000