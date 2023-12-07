Specifications for the 2014 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design F My14 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1588 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2776 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|4628 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1568 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2130 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67.5 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|205 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|205 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Fw4756B1000012
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $4,195
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- CCI & CWAB Pack - $4,175
- Driver Alert System - $2,075
- Driver Alert System Plus - $6,250
- Driver Support Pack - $4,990
- Heated Front Seats - $325
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,575
- Lane Change Warning - $1,275
- Lane Departure Warning - $2,075
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Power Sunroof - $2,650
- Reversing Camera - $795
- Premium Sound System - $1,425
- Xenon Headlights - $2,550
