Specifications for the 2014 Volvo Xc70 3.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Volvo Xc70 3.2 Bz My13 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1614 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2815 mm
|Height
|1601 mm
|Length
|4838 mm
|Width
|1861 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1870 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|254 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|254 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|179 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Bz985681123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Reversing Camera
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $4,175
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- CCI & CWAB Pack - $4,175
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $850
- Combination Pack - $9,990
- Family Pack - $7,375
- Lifestyle Pack - $6,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Power front seats - $2,075
- Power Sunroof - $2,650
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,175
- Satellite Navigation - $4,175
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $1,350
- Premium Sound System - $975
- Xenon Headlights - $2,225