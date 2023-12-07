WhichCar
2014 Volvo Xc70 D5 Luxury Bz My14 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon

2014 Volvo Xc70 D5 Luxury Bz My14 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment SUV Large



Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1614 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2815 mm
Height 1601 mm
Length 4838 mm
Width 1861 mm
Kerb Weight 1890 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 158 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Bz715681123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Sweden